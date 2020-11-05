Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300 With 4G Connectivity Might Arrive Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global seems to be bringing back two phones that came more than a decade ago. The Nokia 8000 4G and the Nokia 6300 4G feature phones were spotted on Telia carrier's list and both are expected to arrive soon. However, the launch date and pricing details are still unknown at the moment.

As per the listing, the phones will offer 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi support in the revive versions of the Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300. The listing does not reveal any specifications about the phones. However, HMD Global is planning to offer advanced features and a better camera on both models. It is yet to be seen whether both models will run KaiOS or any other operating system.

Apart from these two models, the Telia listing has also mentioned other models such as the Nokia 8, Nokia 9, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 5.3, and more. To recall, the Nokia 6300 was originally launched back in 2006. For cameras, it came with a 2MP camera and S40 OS.

However, the two phones are no longer listed, so it looks like the two phones will be launched soon or it could be listed mistakenly. So, we will request you to take this information with a pinch of salt until the company reveals anything about the handsets.

Meanwhile, the company is working on the Nokia 10 PureView which will be a successor of the Nokia 9 PureView that was launched back in 2019. The features of the Nokia 10 PureView have recently leaked online, suggesting to come with the Snapdragon 875 processor which is expected to be launched in December.

Also, the handset is said to flaunt a Sapphire glass display and the launch of the Nokia 10 PureView is tipped to take place in the second half of 2021.

