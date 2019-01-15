Nokia 9 PureView India launch likely pegged for February

When it comes to the Nokia 9 PureView, the flagship smartphone from HMD Global, there are mixed speculations regarding when we can expect it to be announced. While there is no official confirmation, a recent report tipped that the smartphone could be announced at the MWC 2019 tech show to happen in February in Barcelona, Spain. In the past, there were contradictory reports that the announcement might take place by the end of this month.

Fresh information from 91mobiles claims that the announcement of the Nokia 9 PureView might happen by the end of this month. Also, it is believed that the India launch of the device could happen sometime in February.

Nokia 9 PureView launch details

The report citing information from its distribution channel claims that the company will host a launch event in Dubai later this month to unveil the flagship smartphone. The report also adds another source citing a launch event at the end of January. In addition to this, the report also notes that the Nokia 9 PureView will be launched in India sometime in February. It is also expected to bring more devices to the country.

Penta-lens camera

The USP of the upcoming Nokia smartphone is the penta-lens camera setup. It is believed that this smartphone will arrive with a set of sensors comprising a telephoto lens, a monochrome sensor, a wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. It is believed that this smartphone could be priced around Rs. 60,000 in India. If this pricing turns out to be true, the Nokia 9 PureView will be the most expensive smartphone to be launched by HDM Global till date.

Rumored specifications

From the previous reports, the alleged Nokia 9 PureView smartphone is speculated to arrive with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. This smartphone is likely to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is said to arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space as well. The other goodies rumored to be a part of this Nokia smartphone are an in-display fingerprint sensor for the first time on a Nokia smartphone, Android 9 Pie with stock UI and a 4150mAh battery with support for wireless charging.