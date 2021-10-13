Just In
Nokia G300, An Affordable 5G Smartphone Goes Official
Soon after launching the tablet, the Nokia G300 has been unveiled. It comes as the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company to date. This new device unveiled by HMD Global features a waterdrop notch and a triple-camera setup at its rear. The smartphone also features the OZO Audio support, which is a spatial audio experience for videos.
Nokia G300 Specifications
In terms of specs, the Nokia G300 bestows a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor for next-generation cellular connectivity support. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage space that can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.
For imaging, the Nokia G300 is fitted with a circular camera module at the center of the rear panel. It features triple-camera setup that comprises a 16MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. The camera module comes with support for electronic image stabilization (EIS) and a dedicated night mode. At the front, the latest Nokia smartphone adorns an 8MP selfie camera sensor.
Connectivity aspects of the Nokia G300 include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The other aspects of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button and a 4470mAh battery alongside support for 18W fast charging support and Quick Charge 3.0.
Nokia G300 Price And Availability
The Nokia G300 has been launched in a single storage variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at $199 (approx. Rs. 15,000). The smartphone comes in a single color option - Meteor Grey. The Nokia G300 will be available in the US starting from October 19. Initially, it will be available only to prepaid carriers TracFone Wireless and Straight Talk. As of now, there is no word regarding the global pricing and availability of the latest Nokia smartphone. We might get to know the Indian availability of the Nokia G300 some time in the near future.
