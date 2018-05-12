Nokia X6 name confirmed; new Nokia phones spotted

Nokia X has been hitting the tech headlines regularly since the past few weeks. This smartphone is said to be slated for a May 16 announcement in China. Fresh information suggests that this device could have the moniker Nokia X6. Also, the company could be working on a few other smartphone models those could be launched soon.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia X6 was allegedly spotted on a Bluetooth certification portal. It is said that it is an upcoming mid-range phone from the stable of HMD Global. It is believed to be launched with the model number TA-1099 in China. The smartphone might have support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Besides this, three models of the already announced Nokia 7 Plus are said to be in the making. We say so as a slew of handsets with the model numbers TA-1075, TA-1105 and TA-1116 have been spotted on a Russian certification website. The NokiaPowerUser report, which spotted these phones suggest that there are not many details about these devices. We can expect these phones to surface in the rumors and leaks soon.

Nokia X6 specifications

Going by the previous reports, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The device could arrive with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2260 x 1080 pixels. It is touted to be the first Nokia smartphone to feature a notch on top of the display. Eventually, it will have an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The smartphone could be launched in different storage and RAM variants such as 32GB/64GB and 3GB/4GB/6GB respectively. Earlier leaks have tipped at the presence of a dual-camera setup at its rear with two 16MP cameras. The battery capacity is said to be 3000mAh and it might have connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, USB and Bluetooth 5.0. Notably, these specifications were revealed by a TENAA listing, which was leaked a few days back.

Yesterday, we came across high-resolution photos of the smartphone revealed by a Weibo user. These photos showed the design of the device from all angles. It also gave us a chance to take a look at the dual-camera module, rear build, and screen of the upcoming phone.