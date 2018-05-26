Nokia X6, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones to launch on May 29

Nokia has sent a press-invite for an upcoming smartphone launch happening on the 29th of May 2018 in Moscow. The company has started a new hashtag #ChargedUP, which suggests that the expected smartphone might support fast charging or a have a bigger battery or both at the same time. As of now, there are no details regarding the smartphone that Nokia might launch on the event. However, here is the list of the smartphones that Nokia might launch on this event in Moscow.

Nokia X6

The Nokia X6 is the latest smartphone from the Finnish smartphone brand, which has sold out for two times in a successive flash sale. The company is most likely to launch the same for the global market. The Nokia X6 is the first smartphone from the house of HMD Global with a notched display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot. The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera with a 5 MP secondary depth sensor to offer photos with bokeh effect. There is an 8 MP front-facing camera which might also support Face Unlock. The smartphone is likely to be priced at $250 (Rs 15,000) price mark.

Nokia 5.1

The original Nokia 5 was a great entry-level smartphone from Nokia with a premium design and build quality. In fact, the Nokia 5 had a similar design language as of the flagship Nokia 8. The Nokia 5.1 or the Nokia 5 (2018) is expected to have the same design language with upgraded internals. Ex: the Nokia 5.1 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core chipset, which replaces the Snapdragon 430 Octa-core SoC. The smartphone is expected to have a 720p display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 5.1 is likely to be priced under $200 (Rs 13,000) price mark.

Nokia 3.1

The Nokia 3.1 is also expected to launch on the 29th of May in Moscow, which will be the successor to the Nokia 3. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with either 2/3 GB RAM and 16/32 of storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion. The Nokia 3.1 will be priced under $100 (Rs 7000) price mark.