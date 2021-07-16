Nokia XR20 Leaked Image Hints At Rugged, Waterproof Build News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have already come across reports that HMD Global is gearing up to launch a rugged smartphone later this month. Speculations are that the upcoming device will be a mid-range offering called Nokia XR20. Now, we have further clarity regarding this upcoming Nokia smartphone revealing what we can expect from the device this time.

Nokia XR20 Details

As per fresh information from a report by LoveNokia, what looks like an inadvertently banner image of the Nokia XR20 has been spotted on the Nokia Community Forum. The image seems to no longer be available on the forum and it has been replaced by a previous teaser.

Going by the leaked image, the Nokia XR20 has seen to sport a rugged design with water droplets, hinting that it will arrive with an IP68 rating. It is believed to come as a new variant of the existing Nokia X20 phone.

In terms of design, the upcoming Nokia XR20 is seen to sport a squarish camera module at the rear to house the dual-camera setup. The camera module js seen to sport the ZEISS branding and a pair of LED flash units. At the bottom, it appears to flaunt a microphone, a USB Type-C port, an audio jack and a speaker grille.

Nokia XR20 Expected Specifications

From the exiting rumors and speculations, the Nokia XR20 is believed to be launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is speculated to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot.

For imaging, the upcoming Nokia smartphone could sport a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor and a 13MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens. A 4630mAh battery is said to keep the lights turned on with fast charging support.

As of now, nothing much is known about the Nokia XR20 smartphone slated to see the light of the day on July 27. We can get further details regarding this rugged smartphone in the coming days. Even an official confirmation could be likely in the meantime.

Best Mobiles in India