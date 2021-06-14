Nokia XR20 Visits Geekbench: Affordable 5G Smartphone On Cards? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global recently unveiled a few new smartphones including devices in the Nokia C and Nokia X series. Now, it looks like the company is eying to unveil a 5G smartphone in the Nokia X series. We say so as a new smartphone called Nokia XR20 was spotted on the Geekbench database revealing some of its details.

From the listing, it is believed that the Nokia XR20 might use the cheapest 5G chipset from Qualcomm. Given that the upcoming Nokia smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking platform, it is confirmed that the device exists and we might expect it to see the light of the day in the near future.

While the Geekbench listing reveals only a few specs, it is quite hard to tell what the Nokia smartphone in question has in store for us. However, we can assume it to be a notable upgrade to the Nokia X20 that went official recently.

Nokia XR20 Geekbench Listing

Going by the Geekbench listing of the Nokia XR20, the upcoming smartphone is seen to have scored 509 points in the single-core test and 1455 points in the multi-core test. It shows that the smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 480 chipset, which was the same chipset used by other smartphones in the Nokia X series.

Besides this, the processor is said to be coupled with 4GB RAM and run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box sans any customizations similar to other offerings from the company. We can probably expect more storage options but there is no clarity for now. Given that the smartphone has started surfacing online, we can expect further details to emerge in the coming weeks.

For now, it is speculated that the Nokia XR20 could be an affordable counterpart to the Nokia X10. However, it remains to be seen if the Nokia XR20 will have improved specs than the Nokia X20 or will it feature watered-down specs. Only further leaks can spill the beans on the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone meant for the affordable buyers who are looking out for a 5G capable offering. Until then, we need to consider this report has a dose of skepticism.

Best Mobiles in India