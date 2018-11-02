OnePlus 6T ‘Thunder Purple’ color variant spotted on an online listing, might launch soon

OnePlus has recently launched its latest flagship offering OnePlus 6T for the masses. The device packs some top-of-the-line features along with the trending teardrop notch display to provide an immersive viewing experience. The smartphone is available in Midnight Black and Mirror Black color variant both of which are quite appealing. Now, some new reports suggest that the OnePlus 6T will also be available in a 'Thunder Purple' color option.

The new color variant has been tipped by a known leakster Ishan Aggarwal on Twitter. Aggarwal had earlier also leaked the information related to the OnePlus 6T ahead of its launch. As per the tweet made by Aggarwal, the new color variant was recently listed on a website on October 29. The online listing, however, was only available temporarily and was soon taken down. Aggarwal has not mentioned any other specific details regarding the availability of the OnePlus 6T's Thunder Purple color variant and it remains to be seen if the company brings this color variant for the masses soon.

OnePlus 6T specifications and features:

The OnePlus 6T packs a taller 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display which incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner and offers a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. We have tested the in-display fingerprint scanner here at our Gizbot office and found it to be blazing fast.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 6T packs Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render all the graphics. The device is available in two Ram and three storage variants including a 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T makes use of a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor both of which have an aperture of f/1.7. The rear-camera comes enabled with electronic image stabilization and optical image stabilization feature. To capture selfies and to make video calls the device makes use of a 16MP front camera which has a f/2.0 aperture. The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery.

As for the pricing, the OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 37,999, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

