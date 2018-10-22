OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition retail box spotted ahead of launch

OnePlus 6T will the first in many aspects. It will be the first smartphone from the company to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, to miss out on a headphone jack, to launch with the US carrier T-Mobile and to feature Android 9 Pie out of the box. In addition to these aspects, it looks like this device will be the first one to be launched in an Ultimate Limited Edition package.

The Swedish retailer site Webhallen has listed the OnePlus 6T Ultimate Edition. This listing is mysterious but the description makes it clear that it includes the device and a slew of secret features. It is claimed that this device will come in a limited edition of just 100 units.

What to expect?

OnePlus is not new to release limited edition models of its devices. The OnePlus 5T was launched in a Star Wars edition and the OnePlus 6 came in a Marvel Avengers edition. So, the Ultimate Limited Edition variant of the OnePlus 6T could be real. If it turns out to be true, it will arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, some accessories such as cases, screen protectors and an updated version of the Bullets Wireless earphones. We cannot except any changes in terms of specifications.

OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition prebooking

Recently, the OnePlus 6T launch has been preponed to avoid clashing with the Apple event slated to happen on October 30. Going by the same, the 6T will be unveiled on October 29 at a global event in New York City. And, the India launch will happen on October 30. There are claims that the Ultimate Limited Edition model will be available for prebooking on October 25 and will start shipping in the country from November 5.

OnePlus 6T features

When it comes to the upcoming smartphone, it will arrive with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on its Oppo and Vivo counterparts. The device will feature the Screen Unlock feature and a more capacious 3700mAh battery. It is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display along with a waterdrop notch at its top. The device will miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack and users will have to depend on the USB Type-C port.