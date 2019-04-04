OnePlus 7 case renders reveal its design: Triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie camera and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, confirms leak.

With every passing day, we are coming across some or the other report regarding OnePlus 7. The latest one appears to be another set of case renders for the upcoming flagship. Needless to say, a lot of details regarding the device have already been revealed by the case manufacturers since the past few weeks.

OnePlus 7 case renders

The new set of OnePlus 7 case renders have spilled the beans about its design. These were revealed by a tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via 91mobiles. The latest set of case renders show us a glimpse at the bezel-less display sans a notch, a pop-up selfie camera and triple cameras at the rear. These details have already been tipped by the previous set of leaks. And, now we have a confirmation regarding the same as the cases appear to have cutouts for the same.

The latest leak shows the OnePlus 7 from all angles showing what we can expect from the device. Last month, the CAD renders of the device were posted online revealing its design. The latest leak also goes in line with the same design as that of the CAD renders. We can see the almost bezel-less design and a narrow chin at its bottom.

Also, the case renders make us believe that there is no cutout for a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear and a 3.5mm headphone jack at its bottom. We can expect the OnePlus 7 to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical sensor. The case renders also show the presence of the power button at the left, volume buttons at the right and a SIM card slot at the bottom beside the speaker, microphone and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus 7 launch rumors

Going by the existing reports, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to make use of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is likely to be debut in May this year and we have already come across an official confirmation that it will not be the first 5G smartphone from the company.