OnePlus 7 case renders leak online confirming design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 is likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

We have been seeing several reports regarding the OnePlus 7 smartphone that is all set to be launched in the second quarter of this year. The renders of this device have already hit and the case makers have also given us clues regarding what to expect from the smartphone.

Now, we have another set of case renders revealing the design of this smartphone and it is in line with the previous rumors and design that we have seen. This render of the OnePlus 7 has been spotted by Slashleaks and shows the design.

OnePlus 7 case renders

The major design element that is the presence of a motorized camera at the top of the smartphone. This is an attempt that removes the notch from the top of the display to house the selfie camera. The case renders showcase the presence of the triple cameras at the rear and a dedicated LED flash unit. Besides this, the volume rocker appears to be at the left while the power button and alter slider at the right. The render also shows us a glance at the cutouts giving us a hint at the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While there is no official word from OnePlus regarding the upcoming smartphone, the leaks make us believe that the final design will almost be final. The recently leaked render shows a rubberized protective inner layer and a soft outside layer giving an armored look. Similar to any other smartphone covers and cases in the market, it appears to have an outer shell that has an inbuilt kickstand and lets users keep the device in the horizontal position.

The company has already confirmed that they will launch new flagship OnePlus 7 sometime in the second quarter and also a 5G smartphone in the coming months.