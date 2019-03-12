ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 confirmed to feature a pop-up selfie camera: Case leak

    OnePlus 7 is expected to launch in Q2 of 2019

    By
    |

    There are a lot of speculations that the upcoming OnePlus 7 smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera similar to the Vivo V15 Pro or the Oppo F11 Pro. Now, a new OnePlus 7 case leak suggests that the OnePlus 7 will indeed come with a pop-up selfie camera.

    The leaked OnePlus 7 case has a taller camera cutout on the back, as the smartphone is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a single tone LED flash. Similarly, there is a small vent on the top of the case for the passthrough of the selfie camera unit. Like every other OnePlus smartphone (from OnePlus 2), the OnePlus 7 will have a physical volume controls, power buttons, and an alert slider.

    OnePlus 7 speculated specifications

    According to the leaks and speculations, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Optic OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is expected to feature an edge-to-edge display, identical to the Vivo V15 Pro with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the OnePlus 7 with at least 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The device is most likely to offer dual nano-SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. In select markets, OnePlus is most likely to launch a 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 with Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

    The smartphone will have a triple camera with a possible combination of a standard RGB sensor, a telephoto lens, and a super wide angle lens, similar to the Galaxy S10 or the Xiaomi Mi 9.

    The OnePlus 7 is speculated to carry the biggest battery that we have seen on a OnePlus smartphone, offering better battery backup compared to the OnePlus 6T and its predecessors. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with Oxygen or Hydrogen OS (depending on the market).

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
