OnePlus GM1915 stops by Bluetooth SIG certification: Is it OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 5G? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus is expected to launch two smartphones in the second quarter of 2019.

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartphones in the coming months. Well, one of the upcoming devices is the flagship OnePlus 7 and the other one is alleged to be the first 5G smartphone from the company. We have already come across several reports regarding the former revealing its alleged specifications and design.

Recently, we came across a set of leaked 3D renders showing the smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras. Even the leaked case renders and hands-on images have revealed a similar design.

OnePlus GM1915 Bluetooth SIG listing

Now, an upcoming OnePlus smartphone carrying the model number GM1915 has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification database. It remains to be unclear if this is the OnePlus 7 or the 5G smartphone from the company. But it looks like it will arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.0. As it appears on the certification database, it looks like the device could be unveiled sometime in the second quarter of the year.

What to expect from OnePlus 7

Going by the existing leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 7 is likely to flaunt a refreshed design. It looks like the smartphone will arrive with a revamped design. It will arrive with a notchless display as it will have a retractable selfie camera appearing from the top edge as the Vivo V15 Pro. The smartphone is believed to have a triple camera setup at its rear making it the first such smartphone from the brand. It is rumored to feature an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

OnePlus 5G phone

When it comes to the OnePlus 5G smartphone, it is believed to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC as the flagship device. This device will support 5G networks with the X50 modem. Also, it is speculated to be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.