OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased Officially Ahead Of Launch

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be launched on October 10. Earlier it was speculated that the McLaren Edition could be for the upcoming device but there wasn't an official confirmation regarding the same. Now, it has been officially teased by the company ahead of its launch tomorrow.

Well, OnePlus teamed up with carmaker McLaren back in 2016 to launch the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Now, the teaser hints that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is on cards. Given that the yesteryear model was a success and was sold out within a few weeks, we can expect the same with the upcoming model as well.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased

In a recent development, OnePlus has posted a video on its official YouTube channel as seen below. This video hints at the collaboration of the two companies to bring a special edition model. And, it confirms the October 10 launch date, confirming that it is the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

Besides this, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Weibo recently confirming the arrival of a McLaren Edition. While the name of the smartphone was not confirmed, there were speculations that it is the 7T Pro. It was expected to be launched alongside the standard variant at the event in London on October 10.

The image shared by the executive showed the retail package with a carbon fiber pattern and orange accents resembling the box of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The design of the smartphone is still undercover and we can expect it to have similar orange accents as its predecessor.

What We Expect

The teaser video shared by the company reveals the presence of faster charging as compared to the Warp Charge 30T in the newly launched OnePlus 7T as there are light streaks across the McLaren logo. These light streaks appear to be illuminating and disappearing constantly. While other details are not known, we can expect more clarity tomorrow at the launch event. As it will be a high-end variant, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be priced relatively higher.

