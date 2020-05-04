OnePlus 8 Pro ‘”Black Crush” Issue: Users To Get Replacements News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8 series is the latest flagship offering by the company which debuted last month globally. Just a few days since the official launch, the OnePlus 8 users started reported being affected by "green tint" and "black crush" display issues. The company had acknowledged the issue and had also reportedly released an update to fix the issue.

But, it seems that the update didn't bring a final solution, and users are still facing the issue. Some new reports suggest that the 'black crush' issue is resultant of some hardware faults. A user on Reddit has suggested that a company executive has given an affirmation that the OnePlus 8 Pro's "Black crush" issue is indeed a hardware defect.

It is being further suggested that OnePlus will offer a replacement or refund to the users and also repair options. But, none of this has been confirmed by the company just yet. So, we will have to wait for further confirmation to see if the company rolls out a new update to fix this issue or will offer repair, replacement or refund.

Just to recap, the OnePlus 8 Pro users were reportedly reporting a green tint display issue after post few days of usage. Some users tried fixing the issue by switching on the DC Dimming feature. However, this resulted in the "black crush" issue which was said to be more disturbing than the green tint issue.

It has been affecting the viewing experience on the OnePlus 8 Pro for which the company had earlier released an update. But, with the users still experiencing the same issue is a call for the company to roll out a foolproof solution for the same.

We currently don't know if any fix is on the way any time soon or not. Besides, the OnePlus 8 series is heading to the Indian market and its pre-bookings will go live on May 11. The standard OnePlus 8 will be available starting at Rs. 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with a starting price tag of Rs. 54,999. We expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to come bug-free in the Indian market and that the company releases a fix for the "black crush" issue before making the device available in the country.

