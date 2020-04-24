OnePlus 8 Pro Users Complain On Green Tint Glitch On Their 120Hz Displays News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus recently launched its much-awaited flagship - the OnePlus 8 with a refresh rate set at 120Hz. However, there seems to be a glitch. OnePlus 8 Pro users have begun reporting a green glow, something like a green tint on their displays.

OnePlus 8 Pro Glitch

The problem with the OnePlus 8 Pro was reported on OnePlus Community forums, noting that a green tint appears on the screen. Users reported that the green glow appeared on the screen's refresh rate was set to 120Hz and the brightness was lowered. At the same time, OnePlus 8 with its 90Hz refresh rate doesn't seem to have this problem.

OnePlus replied to a user noting that a slight display discoloration may occur due to the properties of the AMOLED display and does not affect daily usage in any way. Users themselves began figuring out a way to fix the issue.

For one, it was discovered that the green tint can be fixed by turning on the DC Dimming feature. But it results in "black crush", which could further be even more disturbing than a green tint for many users, as it can completely ruin the viewing experience.

OnePlus Isn't Alone

The problem with the green tint isn't limited to OnePlus 8 Pro users alone. A similar green tint problem was reported on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ulta earlier this month. Notably, Samsung released the April 2020 security update, and users who installed it on their Galaxy S20 Ultra began facing a similar glitch on their screens. Later, Samsung acknowledged the issue and rolled out an update to fix it. The update is expected to be available globally by next week.

Is OnePlus Fixing The Glitch?

Similarly, OnePlus has also responded to the screen glitch. "OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA," OnePlus said to Android Central.

