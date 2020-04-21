OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Other Premium Smartphones Available In The Market

The OnePlus 8 has been priced at Rs. 41,999 for the entry-level variant in the Indian market, whereas the expensive sibling- the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs. 54,990.

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel and flaunts a quad-lens rear camera setup. It is one-of-the-most expensive OnePlus device that will fight with the likes of other premium smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc. Let's compare the OnePlus 8 Pro with other premium handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs

⦁ 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

⦁ Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

⦁ Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

⦁ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

⦁ expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

⦁ Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

⦁ Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

⦁ 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

⦁ 40MP front-facing camera

⦁ 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

⦁ 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 11

MRP: Rs. 64,900

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 1,09,900

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 42,099

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

MRP: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs



6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3300 MAh Battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 1,06,600

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 84,200

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery

Motorola Razr 2019

MRP: Rs. 1,24,999

Key Specs



6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

2510mAh battery

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

MRP: Rs. 46,990

Key Specs



6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5G/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4440mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs



6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

LG G7 ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 53,000

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

32-Bit DAC

Bluetooth 5/NFC

Fingerprint

3000mAh Battery

HTC U12 Plus

MRP: Rs. 53,889

