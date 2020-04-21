ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Other Premium Smartphones Available In The Market

    By
    |

    The OnePlus 8- series made its debut through an online-only launch event. The new series offers two smartphones- the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Both the smartphones are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and run on the latest OxygenOS based on Android 10.

    OnePlus 8 Pro VS Other Premium Smartphones
     

    The OnePlus 8 has been priced at Rs. 41,999 for the entry-level variant in the Indian market, whereas the expensive sibling- the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs. 54,990.

    The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel and flaunts a quad-lens rear camera setup. It is one-of-the-most expensive OnePlus device that will fight with the likes of other premium smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc. Let's compare the OnePlus 8 Pro with other premium handsets.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    MRP: Rs. 92,999
    Key Specs
    ⦁ 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    ⦁ Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    ⦁ Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    ⦁ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    ⦁ expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    ⦁ Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    ⦁ Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    ⦁ 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    ⦁ 40MP front-facing camera
    ⦁ 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    ⦁ 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

    Apple iPhone 11
     

    Apple iPhone 11

    MRP: Rs. 64,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    MRP: Rs. 1,09,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 42,099
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
    • 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3300 MAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 1,06,600
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 84,200
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery
    Motorola Razr 2019

    Motorola Razr 2019

    MRP: Rs. 1,24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 2510mAh battery
    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    MRP: Rs. 46,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
    • 5G/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4440mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    MRP: Rs. 69,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    LG G7 ThinQ

    LG G7 ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 53,000
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Facing Camera
    • 32-Bit DAC
    • Bluetooth 5/NFC
    • Fingerprint
    • 3000mAh Battery
    HTC U12 Plus

    HTC U12 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 53,889
    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch Quad HD+ Display
    • 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Hybrid SIM
    • 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Cam
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB-C Audio
    • WiFi
    • IP68 Rating
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
