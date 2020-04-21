Just In
OnePlus 8 Pro Vs Other Premium Smartphones Available In The Market
The OnePlus 8- series made its debut through an online-only launch event. The new series offers two smartphones- the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Both the smartphones are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and run on the latest OxygenOS based on Android 10.
The OnePlus 8 has been priced at Rs. 41,999 for the entry-level variant in the Indian market, whereas the expensive sibling- the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs. 54,990.
The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel and flaunts a quad-lens rear camera setup. It is one-of-the-most expensive OnePlus device that will fight with the likes of other premium smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc. Let's compare the OnePlus 8 Pro with other premium handsets.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 92,999
Key Specs
⦁ 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
⦁ Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
⦁ Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
⦁ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
⦁ expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
⦁ Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
⦁ Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
⦁ 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
⦁ 40MP front-facing camera
⦁ 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
⦁ 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 11
MRP: Rs. 64,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 1,09,900
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 42,099
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
- 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3300 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 1,06,600
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 84,200
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery
Motorola Razr 2019
MRP: Rs. 1,24,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2510mAh battery
Vivo iQOO 3 5G
MRP: Rs. 46,990
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4440mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
LG G7 ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 53,000
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- 32-Bit DAC
- Bluetooth 5/NFC
- Fingerprint
- 3000mAh Battery
HTC U12 Plus
MRP: Rs. 53,889
Key Specs
- 6 Inch Quad HD+ Display
- 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Cam
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB-C Audio
- WiFi
- IP68 Rating
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
