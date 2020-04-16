List Of Realme Quad Camera Smartphones Available In India

When it comes to Realme smartphones, there are notable ones that have made the brand turn into one of the fastest growing ones in the smartphone arena. Talking about the recent advancement in the camera department, there are many bestselling quad-camera smartphones from this brand. And, here we have curated a list of Realme quad-camera smartphones in India right now.

Realme 6 Pro features a quad-camera module at its rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor and dual selfie camera sensors comprising a 16MP and an 8MP sensors at the front. It gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor.

Realme 6

Launched alongside the Realme 6 Pro, the Realme 6 is also an affordable smartphone with a quad-camera setup at its rear. This smartphone flaunts a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor. The other notable aspects of the Realme 6 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 30W VOOC fast charging.

Realme X2

Realme X2 comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear featuring a 64MP primary sensor at the rear and a 32MP selfie camera sensor at the front. Besides these, the Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G and support for 30W VOOC flash charging support

Realme 5s

Realme 5s bestows a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising a 48MP main camera sensor and a 13MP selfie camera sensor. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery for a capacious life.

Realme 5i

Realme 5i is one of the most affordable smartphones to feature a quad-camera setup. The smartphone arrives with a quad-camera setup with a 12MP sensor, AI camera capabilities, 10x digital zoom, AI scene recognition and other highlights.

Realme XT

Realme XT arrives 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9%, a Snapdragon 712 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Realme 5

Realme 5 is the cheapest quad-camera setup with a similar design as the Realme 5 Pro. It comprises a quad-camera module at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor instead of a 48MP main camera sensor.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro launched alongside the Realme 5 is fitted with a 6.3-inch display, a capacious battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, and a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary camera sensor.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is a premium offering from the brand featuring a quad-camera module at the rear. It comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, liquid cooling tech, a quad-camera module with a 64MP primary camera sensor and other highlights.