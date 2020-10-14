OnePlus 8T Launching In India Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to unveil its flagship OnePlus 8T in India today (October 14). Meanwhile, the company has confirmed some features of the upcoming phone including 65W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Besides, tipster Ishaan Agarwal has revealed the price details. However, the company has not shared any official details regarding the price.

OnePlus 8T Event Live Stream And Expected Price

The OnePlus 8T will be launched at 7:30 pm via a virtual event. The company will live stream the event on OnePlus World and Youtube. As per leaked information, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8T will cost at Rs. 42,999 while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will come with a tag of Rs. 45,999.

Previously, the handset appeared in Aquamarine Green color and it is said to come in another Lunar Silver variant. If the leaked price turns to be the same then the handset will be almost the same price point as the existing Oneplus 8.

OnePlus 8T Details

The company has revealed that the OnePlus 8T will ship with Android 11 based on OxygenOS 11 and it will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. Besides, the handset will sport a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The phone will most likely pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC and it will get its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery that will come with 65W fast charging support. For imaging, it is believed to come with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it said to sport a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

If you are planning to buy the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 7T Pro then it's worth waiting for the OnePlus 8T. At the same price point, you can get a high refresh rate display, 65W fast charging, while both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 30T wrap charging technology.

