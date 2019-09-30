OnePlus Announces India-Centric Features Of OxygenOS News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus has progressed into an enthusiastic global brand with a strong offline presence though it started off as an online-only brand. This is evident from the launch of flagship devices such as OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro that competes against the likes of high-end and premium models from other brands. With the rollout of the OxygenOS updates, the company focuses on enhancing the user experience.

Well, OnePlus is a brand that is popular among those who want to experience the flagship features at an affordable price point. Especially, in India, OnePlus is the leading premium smartphone brand surpassing Samsung and Apple. Taking this to the next level, the next major OxygenOS update will rollout new features that are India-specific.

New OxygenOS Features

Talking about the new features, the company has announced that the OxygenOS update will bring a smarter SMS app that can automatically sort the messages and categorize the messages accordingly into banking notifications, verification codes, promotional spam and others to avoid the inbox from being cluttered. It will automatically parse messages including bills and tickets and show the same in an easily-readable format.

The other notable feature is the OnePlus Roaming, which is a SIM-free, international data service announced previously will also come to OxygenOS. This feature is termed Work-Life Balance and lets users sort notifications between their work and personal lives. They can automate them with the location and other factors and don't get bothered by their professional notifications while they are relaxing at home and vice versa.

The Gallery app in OnePlus phones will get a major revamp inspired by Google Photos. It gets a cloud storage feature letting users backup their pics and memories in the cloud. It lets them automatically sort them by factors including time, location and face recognition. Other aspects include OnePlus Shelf's cricket results feature.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding when these new features will be rolled out to OxygenOS, but it is expected to be rolled out with the OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 in the coming months. One thing we can expect is that these features will ease the user experience with India-centric customizations.

Best Mobiles in India