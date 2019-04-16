OnePlus CEO teases new device launch on April 17: Is it OnePlus 7? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Is OnePlus 7 launch set for tomorrow?

OnePlus 7 has been hitting the tech headlines for quite a long time. This year, the company is believed to break the tradition by launching three smartphones instead of two. Now, fresh information from the company's CEO hints that there could be some announcement regarding the upcoming devices on April 17.

As per a tweet by Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO, there is a possibility that the company might unveil a new device this Wednesday. He has asked fans to check out his post on the specified date. This tweet makes us believe that the company might be in plans to take the wraps off the OnePlus 7 tomorrow.

I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device - check back to see my post this Wednesday 😬 — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 15, 2019

As mentioned earlier, three devices are expected to be announced this year - OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and a 5G-enabled OnePlus smartphone. Recently, there were speculations that the OnePlus flagship smartphone could be announced on May 14. And, it was expected that the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will be launched at first.

Now, following the tweet by the company CEO, we can expect the OnePlus 7 to be launched tomorrow or at least details regarding the same to be announced. However, we will get clarity on this soon.

OnePlus 7 rumored specs

Talking about the rumored specifications, the OnePlus 7 is expected to arrive with the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. The other aspects that we can expect to see in this smartphone include triple cameras at its rear and a pop-up selfie camera. We have already seen several case renders showing the presence of a pop-up selfie camera and triple cameras in the past. With this design, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone might arrive with a notchless display.

Talking about the triple cameras at its rear, we can expect it to feature a 48MP primary sensor as seen in many other smartphones launched recently. While the company did away with the headphone jack with the OnePlus 6T, there are speculations that it might bring it back with the next-generation model. Furthermore, it is likely to be launched with Android 9 Pie topped with OxygenOS.