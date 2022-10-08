OnePlus Is Seeding Android 12 Stable Update To OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus is reportedly pushing a major software update for its older devices- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. Don't get excited yet, as it is not the latest Android 13 OS that debuted with the recently launched Google Pixel 7 devices. Instead, OnePlus is pushing a year-old OxygenOS 12 Stable based on the Android 12 operating system.

The OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series were launched back in 2019 and came with Android 10 OS onboard. While we can crib about OnePlus not seeding the Android 13 update, we have to appreciate that the brand is not turning a blind eye towards its devices, which are almost four years old now. However, this would probably be the last major OS update for these devices.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro OxygenOS 12.1 Stable Update Package:

OnePlus Community members posted screenshots of their smartphones receiving the update. The firmware version is H.28 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, whereas the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro get the F.16 firmware. The update also packs in the August 2022 security patch.

Before seeding this stable update, OnePlus had announced a beta program for these smartphones back in July 2022. A limited number of users got the opportunity to taste the goodness of Android 12 on their devices. But now, it is being rolled out to every user in a phased manner. The changelog remains unchanged from its beta update. Let's have a look at the changes it would bring to your device.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro OxygenOS 12.1 Stable: Changelog

System

Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology

Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons

Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages

Games

Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time

Dark mode

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance

Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Accessibility

Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general

TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar

