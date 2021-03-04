OnePlus Might Launch Nord 2 In Q2 2021; First OnePlus Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord 5G is an affordable device from the brand with power-packed features. Now, it seems the successor of the OnePlus Nord is on its way. A report by Android Central suggests the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord successor dubbed the OnePlus Nord 2. As per the report, this time the brand will use the MediaTek chipset for the handset which is said to be the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The Dimensity 1200 SoC is the latest 5G-supporting chipset from MediaTek launched in January and features ARM Cortex-A78 ultra core with a clock speed of 3GHz. The same chipset is also said to run the upcoming Realme X9 Pro which is expected to see the light in September 2021. Further, the OnePlus Nord 2 is also rumored to arrive in the second quarter of 2021. At this moment, other key details of the phone are still under wraps.

What We Think

If the rumor turns out to be true, then the OnePlus Nord will be the first phone from the brand with a MediaTek chipset. It will also be a huge hardware upgrade over the Snapdragon 765G on the OnePlus Nord.

Now, the brand is prepping up to launch the OnePlus 9 series which is said to take place on March 23. Although the official confirmation is yet to arrive and the company might announce the launch date on March 8. The OnePlus 9 series will most probably include three models -- the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E or 9R.

Meanwhile, the dedicated page of the upcoming series has gone live on Amazon, confirming the availability on the e-commerce site. Both OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are believed to offer flagship-grade features including Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz display, and more, while the latter one is said to be an affordable model of the series.

