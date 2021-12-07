OnePlus Nord 2, PAC-MAN Edition, Nord CE Selling With Up To Rs. 3,000 Discount; How To Avail News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord series offers affordable devices in the market like the Nord 2, Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition, and the Nord CE 5G. All three models can be purchased with up to Rs. 3,000 discount on Amazon and the company's website. The offer will only be applicable until Dec 31. Here's how to avail of the offer.

OnePlus Nord 2 & Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Offers

To get the offer, buyers need to make the payment using ICICI Bank cards. If you are buying the Nord 2, can avail of Rs. 2,000 discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is also important to note that this base model is only available on the company's website.

Also, the bank offer is also applicable for the other 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models. The OnePlus Nord 2 is launched in three color options in the country namely -. Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Wood.

On the other hand, the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition can be purchased with up to Rs. 3,000 discount using ICICI Bank cards. The PAC-MAN Edition comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option which is now available at just Rs. 34,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Offers

Using ICICI Bank cards, the OnePlus Nord CE can be purchased with up to Rs. 1,500 discount in the country. The phone is available in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. Further, the phone comes in three color options namely - Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray, and Blue Void.

OnePlus Nord 2 & OnePlus Nord 2 Features

Starting with the Nord 2, it has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone ships with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Upfront, you get a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera and it packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Nord CE has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs the Snapdragon 750G SoC and Android 11 OS with custom OxygenOS 11 skin on top.

There is a triple-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and 4K video recording support, ​an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other aspects include 16MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording support, a 4,500 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging that claims to charge the phone from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you are a budget mid-range device, can go for the Nord CE. However, the Nord 2 would also be good to consider if your budget is a bit high. Also, the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will be a good choice for gaming enthusiasts.

