OnePlus Nord LE: How To Win The Only Unit Of This Smartphone

OnePlus Nord LE is now official but it is not the model you were waiting for as you won't be able to get your hands on it. Well, the company has clarified that only a single unit device will be available. It says the term LE stands for Literally Only One Edition. Unlike other limited edition models, this one will be available only in a single unit and only one OnePlus fan will get it.

The OnePlus Nord LE was announced via a forum post by Andy Liu, the OnePlus Nord Product Manager. He stated that the new model will be the same as the OnePlus Nord. It comes with a quad-camera setup at its rear, a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and Warp Charge 30T fast-charging support and other identical specifications.

Unlike the standard OnePlus Nord variant, the OnePlus Nord LE comes in a distinct gradient color that switches from orange to green. It features a smooth finish instead of the glossy one in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble color options.

OnePlus Nord LE: How To Get

Instead of listing the single variant of the OnePlus Nord LE on sale, the company is in plans to offer it as a part of a giveaway. You need to follow the Instagram handle of OnePlus Nord and post a picture of your existing smartphone on the network. You should also use the hashtag "SwitchNord" in the caption of your post to be able to get a chance and win the OnePlus post.

Notably, there will be only one OnePlus Nord LE. It is said that there are slim chances for the OnePlus fans to get the OnePlus Nord LE.

OnePlus Nord LE Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the OnePlus Nord LE makes use of a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

For imaging, the OnePlus Nord LE flaunts a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary lens and a fourth 2MP macro lens. The other goodies of the new OnePlus smartphone include a 32MP selfie camera, standard connectivity aspects and a 4115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T charging.

