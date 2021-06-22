OnePlus Oxygen OS 12 Update In India: List Of Supported Devices And How To Download News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus has been grabbing headlines, not just for new smartphone launches but also for its new collaboration with parent company Oppo. Now, OnePlus has just announced the new Oxygen OS 12 update for its smartphones which is based on Android 12. Here's everything you need to know about the new Oxygen OS 12 and the supported devices.

OnePlus Oxygen OS Update: List Of Supported Smartphones

OnePlus is yet to officially announce the list of devices to get the latest update. The list of Oxygen OS 12 supported smartphones likely include:

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus Oxygen OS 12 Update: How To Download?

Presently, Google has released the Android 12 Developer Preview with support for a couple of OEMs, including OnePlus. The Android 12 beta is currently limited to the OnePlus 9 series and is yet to be available on models. If you're looking to download the Oxygen OS 12 on your smartphone, you can go to the Settings app > System > system Update > Check for updates. Do note, you would need to be part of the beta program to check out the update until it's officially announced for all models.

OnePlus Oxygen OS 12 Update: New Features

Soon after the Oppo and OnePlus collaboration, many wondered if new OnePlus smartphones would get the FunTouch OS just like Oppo smartphones. However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that Oxygen OS will continue running, at least for smartphones outside China. That said, there could be a couple of overlapping features between the two custom OS.

The OnePlus Oxygen OS is tipped to pack a dedicated theme store to have a personalized experience. Rumors suggest it could be largely similar to the Samsung Themes and might include a panel of 15 users and other members of the OnePlus community. There could be both paid and free themes, giving users more choice to choose from. Of course, we can expect faster, smoother, and enhanced UI just like all updates.

Best Mobiles in India