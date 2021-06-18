OnePlus Smartphones To Offer OxygenOS Experience Despite Oppo Merger: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus and Oppo resource merge announcement has left the smartphone industry a tad bit confused. To note OnePlus comes as a sub-brand of parent company Oppo. While the new merger is aimed at enhancing the overall experience for users, OnePlus users are wondering if they would get OxygenOS or the ColorOS UI.

OnePlus OxygenOS To Continue

OnePlus has put an end to the rumors by confirming that all OnePlus smartphones outside China would continue getting OxygenOS experience, a report by MySmartPrice revealed. This means all future OnePlus smartphones will continue to get OxygenOS, at least in the global market. To note, OnePlus smartphones in China currently run ColorOS.

Going into the details, OnePlus smartphones in China skip the Google Mobile Services and run HydrogenOS - something that's close to OxygenOS sans Google services. Later, the company skipped HydrogenOS completely to switch to Oppo's ColorOS - something that's been running before the merger announcement.

Now that OnePlus has clarified the future of OxygenOS, users can continue experiencing it with the Android 12 update. That said, one can also expect to see overlapping experiences between ColorOS and OxygenOS, a couple of similar features for instance. The Android 12 update will likely rollout in the coming months, giving us a better idea of what these features could be.

OnePlus, Oppo Merger Details

As noted, Oppo is the parent company of OnePlus, and both have been working independently so far. Recently, OnePlus and Oppo combined their R&D segment and witnessed positive results. The companies have taken the merger a step further to now include Oppo's product strategy in OnePlus products.

At the same time, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company will remain independent. "As for the OnePlus brand - we will continue to operate independently, focused on providing you with the best possible products and experience as we have always done," the company said in a blog post.

OnePlus has further promised to continue launching OnePlus products, holding events (hopefully in person soon), and engaging directly with people for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before. "OnePlus' commitment to you remains the same," the blog post further stated, extending to the OxygenOS experience.

Best Mobiles in India