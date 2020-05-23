OnePlus, Realme, Meizu, Black Shark Join Peer-To-Peer Transmission Alliance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

It looks like Chinese smartphone brands have come together to create an alliance of sorts. OnePlus, Realme, Meizu, and Black Shark have announced to join the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance, a unified file transfer solution started by Xiaomi. The file transfer solution follows suit of Apple's AirDrop, a feature that's currently unavailable on Android.

Peer-To-Peer Transmission Alliance

It was Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo who began pushing the Peer-To-Peer Transmission Alliance. It was initially announced back in August 2019 and soon, new smartphones from these brands shipped with the new feature. Xiaomi had urged other smartphone brands to join the alliance, which is finally happening now.

Weibo was abuzz with the announcements from OnePlus, Realme, Meizu, and Black Shark. It now looks like a coordinated announcement where more players are boarding the alliance train. Plus, the Weibo post had all identical posts highlight the key features of the Peer-To-Peer Transmission Alliance.

Speaking of features, the Peer-To-Peer Transmission Alliance offers multiple file format support and already has 400 million users on board. Further, XDA Developers reports that the file-sharing feature by the alliance supports up to 20MBps. That's pretty good and moreover, a few Black Shark smartphones may already ship with Peer-To-Peer Transmission Alliance, even before the company officially announced it.

File Sharing On Smartphones

As noted, Android still lacks such an easy file-sharing feature. Considering that most of the smartphone people are Android users, such a feature is something that's much needed. Even with Android 10 out now, we're still waiting to see the Nearby Sharing to have a wider rollout.

Now that most of the Chinese smartphone brands have formed their alliance for file sharing, it's doubtful if Nearby Sharing will have a future on these smartphones. Moreover, in a country like India that is largely dominated by Chinese smartphone brands, the Peer-To-Peer Transmission Alliance is sure to benefit a large number of users.

At the same time, Apple and Google are trying to bring their devices to the Indian market with the budget-friendly iPhone SE 2020 and the much-awaited Google Pixel 3a. While the iPhone comes with AirDrop, Google still needs an easy and fast file-sharing feature.

