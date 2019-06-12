Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s Price Slashed In India By Up To Rs. 1,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo has been launching many new smartphones into the Indian market from time to time. Besides launching new devices, the company is also revising the pricing of its existing smartphones luring buyers interested in upgrading their devices. Today, the company is back in the headlines as it has slashed the cost of two smartphones.

Well, Oppo A1k and Oppo A5s are the latest ones to receive a price cut in India. These phones have become cheaper by up to Rs. 1,000 and are listed with the new pricing by the e-commerce portal Amazon India. Notably, this price cut comes after the discount on the Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo A5 by up to Rs. 2,000 and the first price cut on the Oppo K1.

Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s Price Cut

Taking the price cut into effect, the Oppo A1k has become cheaper by Rs. 500 taking down from Rs. 8,490 to Rs. 7,990. On the other hand, the Oppo A5s has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on both the variants. The base variant of the smartphone is now priced at Rs. 8,990 instead of Rs. 9,990 and the high-end variant, which was priced at Rs. 10,990 is now available for Rs. 9,990. Notably, this is the first price cut on both these Oppo smartphones.

The revised pricing of both these smartphones is available on Flipkart and Amazon. And, it is also said that the same will be available via the offline retailers soon.

Oppo A1k Specifications

To recap on specifications, the Oppo A1k was launched in April. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch, a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space and a 4000mAh battery. The device features an 8MP primary camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and runs ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Oppo A5s Specifications

On the other hand, the Oppo A5s bestows a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and up to 4GB RAM. This smartphone has dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is an 8MP selfie camera, up to 64GB storage space and a 4230mAh battery.

Will You Buy One?

If you were hunting for a value for money budget smartphone and was waiting to avail any discount, then you can consider buying any of these new Oppo smartphones. So, are you interested in buying one? Do let us know your opinion via the comments section below.