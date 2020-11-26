Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Listed Online; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is ready to bring the Reno5 series sometime in December this year. The company is also expected to launch a new variant in the 'A' series. The upcoming handset will be the 5G variant of the Oppo A53. The latter has been announced recently in multiple markets. The Oppo A53 5G has been spotted at TENNA in the past. The launch date and pricing has been tipped via a listing on the China Telecom website. Details are as follows:

Oppo A53 5G Official Launch Date Announced

Going by the China Telecom listing the Oppo A53 5G will be announced on December 1 in China. The listing suggested the handset will be launched with 4GB/6GB RAM options. The base model will carry a price label of CNY 1,599 which is around Rs. 17,959 as per Indian currency. The top model is said to cost CNY 1,799 which is around Rs. 20,213.

As for the color options, the unit will be up for grabs in Lake Green, Secret Night Black, and Streamer Purple colors. The rumored hardware includes the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The device will come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also have microSD card support.

It is said to ship with an Android 10-based Color OS interface. The remaining hardware could be similar to the 4G model. The Oppo A53 is expected to feature three cameras with a 16MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device could come with an 8MP front camera.

The display is likely to be a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel with a punch-hole. The battery fueling the handset will be a 3,945 mAh battery unit. Its fast charging capacity isn't revealed just yet.

