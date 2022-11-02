Oppo A58 5G Launch Date, Price Leaked: Does It Get A 108MP Secondary Camera Sensor? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Oppo A58 5G renders and specifications were leaked recently, giving us a fair idea of the device. Now, the smartphone has visited China Telecom's database confirming its design, features, price, and launch date. The listing reveals that Oppo A58 5G will go official in China on November 11, 2022. The smartphone was expected to be a camera beast in the category. But is it really worthy of the title?

Is The Oppo A58 5G Truly A Camera Beast?

According to a previous leak, the Oppo A58 5G was expected to be the first smartphone to pack in a 108MP secondary camera sensor. This got everyone excited as the sensor was only used as a primary sensor by other manufacturers. But unfortunately, it turned out to be incorrect.

The Oppo A58 5G gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. This doesn't make it stand out from the crowd as this camera combination is used by several other smartphones. Hence, by no means it is a camera beast, but just another mid-range device.

Oppo A58 5G: Price

According to a China Telecom listing, the Oppo A58 5G will debut with three variants. It will be priced from CNY 1399 (approx. ₹15,916) for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition, CNY 1599 (approx. ₹18,192) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and CNY 1799 (approx. ₹20,460) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It will come in Starry Sky Black, Tranquil Sea Blue, and Breeze Purple color options.

Oppo A58 5G: Highlights

The Oppo A58 5G sports a design similar to the Oppo A17 in India. It gets a flat rear panel and flat sides. The camera sensor sits almost flush with the body. At the front, there's a waterdrop notch on the display. It sports a 6.56-inch LCD panel with an HD+ screen resolution, which is a bummer at this price point.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity. The Oppo A58 5G will be powered by a 4,880mAh battery pack coupled with 33W fast charging support. It will run on ColorOS skin based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

