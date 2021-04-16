Oppo A74 5G India Launch Date Revealed: Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A recent leak hinted that the Oppo A74 5G could be launched in India sometime soon. Already, a tipster tipped that the launch of the smartphone is slated for the last week of April and revealed the specifications of the smartphone. Notably, the smartphone has been unveiled in Thailand and Cambodia and expected to arrive in India with minor changes.

Now, the Oppo A74 5G India launch date has been hinted at by a landing page that is live on Amazon India. Going by the same, the Oppo smartphone in question could be launched in India on April 20 at 12 PM.

Oppo A74 5G Expected Price In India

Oppo A74 5G is believed to be an affordable 5G smartphone. As per the Twitter-based tipster Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone is said to be priced under Rs. 20,000. He claims that the smartphone will be launched in offline channels. This pricing falls in line with that of the pricing of the device in Thailand.

Notably, the smartphone is said to be launched in two color options as in the global markets - Space Silver and Fluid Black. It will come in a single storage variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The other details regarding the upcoming Oppo smartphone are yet to be confirmed by the company.

Oppo A74 5G Expected Specifications

Given that there will be minor changes in the specifications of the Oppo A74 5G Indian variant, here's what we can expect. The smartphone is believed to flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Notably, the global variant has an AMOLED display. It could run Android 11 topped with ColorOS 11.1.

Under its hood, it is likely to make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. For imaging, the device might arrive with a rear camera module that is quite similar to that of the 4G variant. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera, which is downgraded as compared to the 16MP sensor in the global variant. Notably, the global variant is said to flaunt a quad-camera variant with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and an 8MP lens. Notably, the display is said to have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity wise, the Oppo A74 5G might be bundled with support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The other notable aspect is the presence of a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, which is similar to that of the global variant.

What We Think

Given that the Indian variant of the Oppo A74 5G will have slight differences as compared to the variant that went live in the South East Asian markets, we can expect it to be one of the affordable 5G smartphones in India. We will get to know more details regarding the Oppo A74 5G at the time of its launch on April 20.

