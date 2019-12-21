Oppo A91, A8 Debut As Budget Smartphones: Price, Availability And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has extended its affordable 'A' series with the launch of two new smartphones - the Oppo A91 and the Oppo A8. Both the devices have been announced in China with features like big display with a waterdrop notch, triple-rear cameras, and a big battery.

Oppo A91, A8 Price And Availability Details

The Oppo A91 is the high-end model amongst the two. It is announced with 1,999 Yuan price tag which roughly translates to Rs. 20, 292 in India. On the other hand, the Oppo A8 is launched at 1,199 Yuan which is somewhere around Rs. 12,171.

The smartphones are scheduled to go on sale starting December 26 in China in black, blue, and red color options. Oppo is yet to reveal the availability of both Oppo A91 and the Oppo A8 in India and the remaining markets.

Oppo A8 Key Specifications

The Oppo A8 packs an entry-segment MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The device will ship with Android Pie OS with a Color OS skin.

For optics, the triple-camera module at the rear comprises of a 12MP primary sensor paired with 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display. There is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture tucked inside the waterdrop notch. Keeping everything in check is a 4,230 mAh battery.

Oppo A91 Hardware And Software

The Oppo A91 packs better set of features compared to the Oppo A8. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution. The display is equipped with DC dimming 2.0, eye protection technology and also a fingerprint scanner.

The quad-camera setup at the rear offers a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it packs a 16MP snapper upfront.

Under the hood, a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage handles all the tasks. It runs on Android Pie OS and offers a Color OS 6.1 skin on top. The handset gets its fuel from a 4,025 mAh battery backed with VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

