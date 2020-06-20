Oppo F15 New Color Variant To Launch In India Next Week News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo officially launched its OPPO F15 in the Indian market in January. Now, a new report from 91mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal claims, the company will launch a new color variant of the Oppo F15 in India early next week. Even Oppo has already teased the new look of Oppo F15's Blazing Blue color through a promo video. The new variant model for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage already listed on Croma's official website with pricing details.

Pricing Offers For New Blazing Blue Model In India

As per Croma, the Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant will be available at a price of Rs. 19,990. The price of the new variant handset is almost similar to the original launch price.

However, Ishan Agarwal mentioned that the Oppo F15 Blazing Blue variant will be priced at Rs. 18,990 in India. The current Unicorn White and Lightning Black model is available with a price tag of Rs. 21,990 at GST rate. Now, we have to see if the new color variant comes below Rs 20,000.

Oppo F15 Specifications

The device features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Under its hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with a single storage variant. For battery, the Oppo F15 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and a 20W VOOC flash charger. As per the Croma list, it looks like the new variant of the Oppo F15 will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

For cameras, the smartphone equipped with a quad-camera setup. There is a 48MP main sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle macro lens. The device also includes two 2MP mono lens, and portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The chipset used in the Oppo F15 is not at per with other devices. That's because the company used a similar chipset for the F11 series which was launched last year.

Even if it offers good performance, this level of performance can be achieved in some phones (such as Realme 3) that come below Rs. 15,000. The phone may pack a good enough camera setup, but it lacks the features of a super-steady video and night mode for selfie cameras.

Source

Best Mobiles in India