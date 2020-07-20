Oppo K7 5G With Snapdragon 765G Likely In Works: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched multiple 5G smartphones this year and is likely gearing up to launch another device soon. The company is now tipped to be working on the Oppo K7 5G which is expected to hit the stores in China first. The upcoming handset will mid-range product as suggested via a new leak. Let's have a look at the leaked features:

Oppo K7 5G Expected Features

The Oppo K7 5G is tipped to debut with the quad-rear camera setup. Going by the new leak, the company will be packing a 48MP primary sensor at the rear. Sadly, the details on the remaining camera sensors are undisclosed. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.4-inch display which will be an OLED panel.

It is further said to come with an FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It won't feature a punch-hole design which is the current trend, rather there will be a waterdrop style notch. There is no information available on the selfie camera as of now.

The Oppo K7 5G is said to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This mid-range 5G chipset is also powering some popular devices like the Vivo X50 Pro and is expected to be used by some upcoming devices in India including the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the OnePlus Nord.

The smartphone will be launched with the Android 10 OS and is expected to offer Color OS skin. Other features tipped are a USB Type-C port which will be charging up a 4,025 mAh battery. The device is further tipped to come with 30W fast charging technology.

Oppo has not announced by when it plans to launch the K7 5G in China or any other market. But, it is said to make an entry sometime soon in the company's home country. The features tipped suggest the K7 5G could debut as a premium mid-range smartphone under Rs. 30,000 price label.

We are not yet sure about its pricing and its full specifications. The device is yet to bag certifications from mobile authentication platforms online. So, we might get some more insight into it in the coming days.

