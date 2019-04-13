Oppo R series confirmed to be discontinued News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo will not launch new R series smartphones.

Recently, Oppo unveiled two new smartphones under the Reno lineup dubbed Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition. These smartphones have premium features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, a unique side-swing selfie camera module and more. Now, it looks like the company will discontinue the R series devices from its portfolio.

In an interview as reported by MyDrivers, Oppo Senior VP Shen Yiren has confirmed that the R series devices will be killed by not launching new models. If this turns out to be true, Oppo will focus only on the Reno and Find series of premium smartphones.

When it comes to the Oppo R series, the Oppo R17 Pro was the latest one in the lineup to be launched in India. This Oppo smartphone was launched in the country last year for Rs. 45,990. Recently, it received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 taking it down to Rs. 39,990. The highlight of this Oppo smartphone is the presence of a 50W VOOC charger bundled along with the device.

Oppo Reno premium phones

As of now, the company has three lineups of flagship-grade smartphones - Find, R and Reno. With the launch of Reno smartphones, Oppo has clarified that it focuses on creating premium smartphones. On the other hand, its sub-brand Realme will focus on affordable offerings. While the R series has been killed, it remains to be seen how the company will distinguish between the Find and Reno lineup of smartphones.

Notably, the Find X is the latest offering in the Find series and it features a sliding mechanism for the cameras. On the other hand, the Reno lineup features a unique kind of camera arrangement and all the other premium aspects that are seen in the current-generation flagship models that are available in the market.