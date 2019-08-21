Oppo Reno 2 Key Hardware And Colors Confirmed Ahead Of August 28 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is all set to launch its next-gen Reno series on August 28 in India. Recently, the Reno 2 series was tipped online revealing the variants - Reno 2F and 2Z besides the standard variant. After weeks of rumors and speculations, Oppo itself has revealed some of the smartphone's hardware. Details are as follows:

Reno 2 Primary Hardware Confirmed:

Oppo has confirmed a Snapdragon 730G SoC processor backing up the Reno 2 paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is similar to what the previous leaks suggested. The smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic display with 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will offer an aspect ratio of 20:9 and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Reno 2 will feature a 3D-glass rear panel and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Oppo has also confirmed a 4000 mAh battery supported by its proprietary VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and a USB Type-C port. The handset will also come with Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, and HDR10 gaming support for enhanced gaming experience.

A dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is also equipped to improve the Bokeh and Ultra Dark Modes in the camera app. For security, the handset will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner 3.0 backed with new G3 optical sensor fingerprint technology.

The company had previously confirmed a quad-lens setup on the Reno 2 with 20x optical zoom. The sensors will likely be a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 13MP secondary sensor, an 8MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. It will borrow the shark fin pop-up selfie camera from its predecessor. The handset has been confirmed in two color options - Luminous Black and Ocean Blue.

What Do We Think Of The Upcoming Smartphone?

The on-sheet specifications of the Reno 2 appear potent and with a quad-camera setup accompanied by 20x zoom, we can expect it to deliver high on photography. The mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC should offer smooth user experience, while the 4000 mAh battery should offer a longer backup. It is the pricing that will be the deciding factor in its success in India.

