Oppo Reno 6 Series With 90Hz Display Launching Soon In India: What To Expect?

Oppo announced the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+ last month. A report also suggested that the Reno 6 series India launch will happen sometime in July. Now, the latest development claims the Reno 6 series has got positive feedback in China and is all set to launch in other markets.

Yes ✅ been reading about the OPPO Reno6 series since its launch 😍

Looking forward to see em launch in India soon!

I've heard they've done some awesome work when it comes to shooting videos, this time around https://t.co/9kBcRqrdYI — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 25, 2021

Oppo Reno 6 Series Could Arrive Soon In India

The info comes via tipster Mukul Sharma; however, he has not shared a specific launch timeline. He has mentioned that the upcoming smartphones will have impressive video shoot capabilities. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment.

We expect the Oppo Reno 6 series will launch in India with the identical features as the Chinese models. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether Oppo will launch all three models in India. As Oppo is selling only the Pro model in India from the Reno 5 series. So, there is a chance the brand will launch only the Reno 6 Pro in the country. We will have to wait for confirmation on the same.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Features

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro was launched with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and ships with Android 11-based ColorOS skin on top.

A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device with 65W fast-charging support. Moreover, the Reno 6 Pro has a triple rear camera module that houses a 64MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Other features include a 32MP front-facing camera, 5G/4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Expected Price In India

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro starts in China at CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 39,800). Looking at this, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is expected to come in India above Rs. 30,000. Besides, the recently launched Realme X7 Max 5G with the same Dimensity 1200 SoC can be a good competitor against the Reno 6 Pro that is selling starting at Rs. 26,999.

