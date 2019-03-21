ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno will have a triple camera setup with 5G network support

    Oppo Reno will launch on the 10th of April

    By
    |

    Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone series named Reno on the 10th of April, where the company is also expected to launch the first Reno flagship smartphone. According to the Bluetooth SIG website listing, the Oppo Reno will be available in at least two variants.

    Oppo Reno will have a triple camera setup with 5G network support

     

    The one significant difference between the two variants of the Oppo Reno is connectivity. According to the Bluetooth SIG website listing, the Oppo Reno will be available with 4G and 5G connectivity options. The Oppo Reno with CPH1919 is expected to be the 4G LTE variant, whereas the Oppo Reno with model number CPH1921 is expected to be the 5G variant.

    Oppo Reno specifications

    According to the Bluetooth SIG website, the Oppo Reno will feature a 6.65-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone, and the 5G version will come with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Coming to the RAM/Storage, the base variant of the Oppo Reno will offer 6/8 GB of RAM with 128/256 GB of internal storage.

    The smartphone is most likely to have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. At the launch event, the company is expected to announce both 4G and 5G Oppo Reno models, and the 4G model is expected to go on sale immediately.

    The device has a triple camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide angle lens, and a 13 MP periscopic sensor, which is expected to offer 10x optical zooming capabilities. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone features a 16 MP shooter with 1080p video recording capability.

    The Oppo Reno will be equipped with a big 4065 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Super VOOC fast charging via USB type C port. On the software front, the device will offer Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

     

    Source: 91Mobiles

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
