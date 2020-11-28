Oppo Reno5 Pro Clears Another Certification Ahead Of Official Launch: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno5 has been doing rounds online for a while now. In addition to the standard model, the company will also likely unveil the Reno5 Pro and the Reno 5 Plus models in the upcoming series. The Pro model recently bagged its certification from TENAA where we got some major clues on the upcoming smartphone. However, Oppo hasn't confirmed the names of the models slated to launch in the Reno5 series. In the latest development, the Reno5 Pro's moniker got confirmed via another certification website.

Oppo Reno5 Pro Gets Another Certification

The Oppo Reno5 has now cleared its HDR10+ mobile authentication. The handset has been spotted This suggests the device will be launching with a high resolution (likely AMOLED) and could offer an FHD+ resolution. The device will be able to stream 1080p videos on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

Reno5 Pro Rumored Features

The Oppo Reno5 Pro entire spec-sheet was recently suggested by TENAA mobile authentication. The handset has also made an appearance on the Geekbench website. The leak suggests the company will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The handset will come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Additionally, there will also be a storage expansion option via an external microSD card. The Reno5 Pro is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display which will come with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Imaging will be handled by quad-cameras with a 64MP sensor.

It will boot on Android 10 OS and will feature a Color OS interface. The battery will be a 4,250 mAh unit aided with 65W fast charging support. The handset is pegged for the December launch in China. The global launch should follow.

via

Best Mobiles in India