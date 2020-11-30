Oppo Reno5 Series Rumored To Launch On December 10: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno5 series has been the talk of the town for several days. As per the new leak, the Reno5 series will launch on December 10. However, Oppo is yet to confirm this. The new series will most likely to include three models - the Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and the Reno5 Pro+ 5G. Both Reno5 and the Reno5 Pro already spotted on TENAA with full specifications. Besides, a new leak reveals the specifications and price details of the three models.

Oppo Reno5 Series Price Details (Expected)

According to the leak, the Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and the Reno5 Pro+ will come with a starting price at 2,999 Yuan (around Rs. 33,715), 3,799 Yuan (around Rs. 42,750), and 4,499 Yuan (around Rs. 50,580) respectively. The color variants of the Reno5 series might include Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, Star Wish Red shades.

Further, the leak claims that the Reno5 5G and the Reno5 Pro 5G will go for sale starting December 25, while the Reno5 Pro+ expected to available for purchase starting 2021.

Oppo Reno5 Series Specifications (Expected)

The base model of the series is rumored to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, while the other two models are said to offer 6.55-inch AMOLED panels with curved edges. All models of the series will offer 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate display.

In terms of processor, all models will get power from the different chipset. The Snapdragon 765G chipset will run the Reno5 and the Dimensity 1000+ SoC will handle the processing on the Reno5 Pro. Lastly, the Plus variant will get its power from the Snapdragon 865 chipset. All three phones will run ColorOS 11 based Android1 11 OS and battery capacity will also be different.

The Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and the Reno Pro+ will pack 4,300 mAh, 4,350 mAh, and 4,500 mAh batteries respectively. However, all models are said to come with 65W fast charging technology. In terms of optics, the Reno5 is believed to sport a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and two 2MP sensors.

On the other hand, the same quad-rear camera setup will most likely present on the Pro variant. The leak further suggests the Reno5 series will offer a 32MP selfie camera. However, we will request you to take this information with a pinch of salt until the company confirms anything.

