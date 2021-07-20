Oppo Reno6 Z With Dimensity 800 SoC Goes Official; Full Specs, Price, Expected India Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has introduced the Reno6 mid-range smartphone lineup comprising as many as three different models. The variant announced in this series is the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and the Reno6 Pro+. Of late, another model's launch has been tipped dubbed the Reno6 Z. The company has discreetly launched this handset in Thailand as its new affordable 5G smartphone. When can we expect its global launch and what are all the features the Reno6 Z offers? Let's find out:

Oppo Reno6 Z 5G Full Specifications And Features

The Oppo Reno 6 Z bears an identical design as the standard Reno6. However, the specifications are slightly different on both units. Starting with the fascia, the device sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate and has a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

For photography, the Reno 6 Z 5G uses a triple-lens camera module at the rear which has a 64MP main camera. The device additionally features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The handset packs a 32MP camera inside the punch-hole for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Reno6 Z uses the Dimensity 800 processor. The mid-range MediaTek processor has octa-cores and 5G network connectivity. The device will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The handset also has expandable virtual RAM support of up to 5GB.

The software side is handled by Android 11 OS baked-on Color OS 11.1 skin. In terms of connectivity, the Oppo Reno6 Z offers 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.1. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port connectivity aspects.

The Reno6 Z also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security besides the Face Unlock option. A 4,310 mAh battery completes the spec-sheet with 30W VOOC flash charge support.

Oppo Reno6 Z Price, Expected India Availability

Oppo has not yet announced the Reno 6 Z's pricing details. But the company has revealed Stellar Black and Aurora color options. We are expecting the company to share the pricing as well as its global launch details.

The other variants in the Reno6 series have been made available in the Indian market. Therefore, we can expect the company to unveil the new Reno6 Z model soon in India as well.

