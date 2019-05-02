Poco F1 128GB storage variant receives Rs. 2,000 price cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Poco F1 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space gets the second price cut taking it down to Rs. 20,999.

Poco F1 is one of the bestselling mid-range smartphones. The device carries the credits of being the cheapest Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone. Now, it has become even more affordable as the company has slashed the cost of one of the variants by Rs. 2,000. Well, the talk is about the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The highlights of the Poco F1 include a wide notch at the top of the display to house the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors, a capacious 4000mAh battery and a dual camera setup at its rear. The device boots a special version of MIUI dubbed MIUI for Poco. Also, the company introduced the Poco Launcher with customizations and an app drawer.

Poco F1 variants and pricing

Poco F1 was launched in India back in August last year in three storage options and one special edition model. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space was priced at Rs. 20,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space was priced at Rs. 23,999. The variant with a massive 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was launched for Rs. 28,999. The Poco F1 Armoured edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was priced at Rs. 29,999 and was a limited edition model.

After the price cut of Rs. 2,000, the pricing of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has dropped down to Rs. 20,999. This new pricing is reflected on both Mi.com and Flipkart and all color options - Graphite Black, Rosso Red and Steel Blue. Notably, this variant of the received a permanent price cut in March taking it down to Rs. 22,999 and this is the second price cut it has got.

Previously, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space received Rs. 1,000 price cut taking it down to Rs. 19,999. Now, both the base variant and the high-end variant are available for the same cost - Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively across all platforms.