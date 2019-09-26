Poco F1 MIUI 11 Update Confirmed Officially News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this week, Xiaomi took the wraps off a couple of next-generation flagship smartphones and the latest iteration of its custom skin - MIUI 11. Soon after the announcement of the new version of the custom Android skin, the company revealed a list of Mi and Redmi devices that will get the update.

However, there was no word regarding the Poco F1, which left many users of the smartphone baffled. To resolve the issue and bring in more clarity, the company has confirmed that the Poco F1 will get the MIUI 11 update.

MIUI 11 Confirmed For Poco F1

On Wednesday, Alvin Tse, the head of Pocophone Global, took to Twitter to reveal that the Poco F1 will receive the MIUI 11 update. Furthermore, Tse revealed that Xiaomi shared the list of smartphones available in China that are eligible to get MIUI 11. As Poco F1 is not available there, it did not make its way to the list of MIUI 11 compatible devices.

POCO Fans, please don't worry. We will get MIUI 11 when it rolls out globally. #POCOF1 — Alvin Tse (@atytse) September 25, 2019

According to Tse, the global rollout of the latest iteration of MIUI will happen later. We can expect the Xiaomi and Redmi devices in India to start getting the update as soon as the global rollout debuts.

New MIUI 11 Features

To recap on new features, MIUI 10 comes with many new features and enhancements. It has a new font called Milan Pro, dynamic font scaling and dynamic sound effects. There are a couple of office app suites - Mi Go, a smart travel assistant and Mi Work, a cross-platform for file sharing, screencast and wireless printing. The lock screen can be customized with MIUI 11 to get a kaleidoscope effect. There is a system-wide dark-mode, early earthquake warning feature, an emergency mode and more.

What We Think

Given that MIUI 11 comes with a whole lot of new features and improvements, it will be good news for the Poco F1 users. These users will be able to get the update in the coming months and enjoy all the new features. If you are planning to buy the Poco F1, then the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is the right time as there is a massive discount of Rs. 5,000 on the device.

