Poco F4 5G India Launch Soon; Phone Spotted On Geekbench With Key Specs

Poco F4 5G smartphone is all set to be released in the Indian market very soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has already officially confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming device. Now, the Poco F4 5G has been spotted in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench. The listing has revealed key specs of the new Poco phone.

Poco F4 5G Key Specs Leaked Through Geekbench

According to Geekbench, the Poco F4 5G will be featuring an octa-core processor, which will provide a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz. This SoC will be the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is already confirmed by the company for the new Poco device. The listing also reveals that the Poco F4 5G will be offering 12GB of RAM for one of the variants and boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

On Geekbench, the Poco F4 5G has managed to get a single-core score of 978 and a multi-core score of 3,254. No other details about the phone have been revealed by its Geekbench listing.

Poco F4 5G Officially Confirmed Specifications, Features

So far, Poco has confirmed that the F4 5G will be offering the Liquid Cool 2.0 technology to keep the heat down while performing graphics-intensive tasks like gaming. The phone will get a vapor chamber, apart from seven-layer graphite sheets for heat dissipation. These are the only specifications of the new Poco F4 5G smartphone that have been confirmed by the company so far.

Poco F4 5G Is Expected To Be Rebranded Redmi K40S

If the reports are to be believed, the Poco F4 5G could be launched globally including in India as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S, which was released in China recently. If it's true, the device could be offering a 6.67-inch display, which will provide an AMOLED panel, full HD+ resolution, and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Poco F4 5G is also expected to offer a triple primary camera module on the back. The phone is said to have a 48MP main sensor, which will be paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP third shooter. We can also expect a 20MP selfie camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. As of now, there's no word regarding the pricing of the smartphone.

