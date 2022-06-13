Poco F4 5G Price Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch; Cheapest Snapdragon 870 Phone? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco will soon unveil the Poco F4 5G globally including in India. The brand has already confirmed a few specs of the upcoming Poco F4. Besides, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart has revealed the design of the handset. Even live images of the handset were spotted online. Now, the price of the Poco F4 has been tipped ahead of the official announcement. Although the launch is yet to be announced.

Poco F4 5G Price Tipped

The price of the Poco F4 has been leaked by an authorized Xiaomi Retailer (via Rootmygalaxy.net). The smartphone is expected to come in a single variant in the global market, priced at $459 (around Rs. 35,800). However, the Poco F4 is expected to be launched in multiple storage configurations in India.

As far as the Indian price is concerned, the phone is said to be priced at Rs. 26,999 in the country, which is likely for the base model. With bank offers, the device will be available for Rs. 23,999. As there is no official confirmation on the same, it's better to take it as speculation.

Poco F4 5G Features: All We Know So Far

The Poco F4 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option. The brand also confirmed that the device will include the LiquidCool 2.0 technology. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. However, the upcoming Poco F4 is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40S.

Given that, we expect the handset will have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 4,520 mAh battery with 67W charging. The handset will have triple cameras which might include a 64MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it will come with a 20MP selfie shooter and will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Poco F4 5G: Cheapest Snapdragon 870-Powered Phone?

If the above-mentioned price turns out to be true, it should be the cheapest Snapdragon 870-powered phone in India. As of now, the Xiaomi Mi 11X, iQOO Neo 6, and the iQOO 7 are affordable Snapdragon 870-powered phones that are available under Rs. 30,000.

