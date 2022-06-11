Poco F4 5G Outperforms iQOO 9 SE And OnePlus 10 Pro News oi-Vivek

Poco India recently confirmed that the next offering in the Poco F series will be the Poco F4 5G, and the device will soon be launched. The brand has also confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage solution.

Poco India has now shared a brief video of the Poco F4 5G's thermal throttling test using the CPU Throttling Test app, and the company has compared the throttling performance of the Poco F4 with the iQOO 9 SE and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The iQOO 9 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

It's clear that the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are much more powerful than the Snapdragon 870 SoC, powering the Poco F4. However, the same cannot be said about the power efficiency or the sustained peak performance. In fact, as per the video posted by Poco India, the Poco F4 can sustain CPU loads for a much longer period when compared to the iQOO 9 SE and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

After running the CPU throttling test benchmark for five minutes, the Poco F4 and the iQOO 9 SE continues to sustain the peak performance. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro not only gets much hotter, but the performance of the CPU also throttles down to 70 percent.

After running the CPU throttling test for 10 minutes, the Poco F4 and the iQOO 9 SE maintains the peak sustained performance, while the OnePlus 10 Pro's performance stays at 70 percent. Lastly, after running the benchmark for 15 minutes, the peak performance of the iQOO 9 SE throttles down to 80 percent, while the Poco F4 continues to offer over 90 percent of peak performance.

Poco F4 Is Cooler And Stable

In the end, the Poco F4 only throttles down to 95 percent, while the iQOO 9 SE throttles down to 82 percent, and the OnePlus 10 Pro throttles down to 71 percent. These numbers clearly indicate that the Poco F4 amongst these three devices can sustain the load for an extended period while running cooler.

