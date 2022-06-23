Poco F4 5G, X4 GT Launching Today: How & Where To Watch Live-Stream? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to launch the Poco F4 5G and the Poco X4 GT globally. However, the Indian market will only be getting the Poco F4 5G. The handset is already listed on Flipkart, which means it will be available for purchase via Flipkart in the country.

The dedicated microsite for the Poco F4 5G has also revealed its design and key specs. Let's take a look at the features of both the upcoming devices and how to watch live-stream in India.

Poco F4 5G, X4 GT Launch: How To Watch Live-Stream In India?

Poco is hosting a launch event today (June 23) to unveil the Poco F4 5G and the X4 GT. The Poco event is scheduled for 8 PM GMT (around 5:30 PM IST) which can be live-streamed via the brand's YouTube channel and other social media handles. Interested fans can watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

Poco F4 5G Features All We Know So Far

The Poco F4 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate display which might measure 6.67-inch and support Full HD+ resolution. The device will also come with LiquidCool 2.0 technology and stereo speakers.

Further, it is confirmed to pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 67W charging support, which is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in 11 minutes. The handset will have triple cameras which will include a 64MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Poco F4 5G might have a 20MP selfie shooter and will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

As far as the price is concerned, the upcoming Poco F4 5G is expected to come at Rs. 26,999 in the country, which is likely for the base model. With bank offers, the device will be available for purchase at Rs. 23,999. In this range, the handset will compete with smartphones like the iQOO Neo 6 and the OnePlus Nord 2T. The latter will be launched on July 1 in India.

Poco X4 GT: What To Expect?

The Poco X4 GT is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that is already available in China. Given that, we expect the upcoming Poco X4 GT will have a 6.6-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the Poco X4 GT 5G will run the Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will also include a triple-camera setup at the rear, housing a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, the Poco X4 GT 5G might feature a 20MP selfie camera.

Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 12 OS, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. As of now, there are no details on when it will make its way to India.

