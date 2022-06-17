Poco X4 GT 5G Launching On June 23 Alongside Poco F4 5G: Dimensity 8100, Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco has several new smartphones lined up for launch. One such new device is the new Poco F4 5G, which has been extensively teased. Additionally, another Poco phone namely the Poco X4 GT will be debuting alongside. The Poco global Twitter handle has confirmed the launch details of the new Poco X4 GT 5G.

🔥About to introduce #AllTheStrengths you need🔥

Bringing you not one, but TWO new devices!



Don't miss #POCOF4 and #POCOX4GT global launch event on June 23rd at 20:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/OoA5fwnlRB — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 16, 2022

Poco X4 GT 5G Launch Date, Time

The Poco event is set for June 23 at 8 PM GMT (around 1:30 AM, June 24 Indian time). The upcoming Poco event will see the launch of the Poco F4 5G as well as the new Poco X4 GT 5G. The Poco even has an "All the strengths" tagline, indicating powerful phone launches.

Poco X4 GT 5G Features: What To Expect?

We've heard of the Poco X4 GT 5G before when it appeared in the IMEI database. Rumors suggest this could be a rebranded Redmi smartphone, namely the Redmi Note 11T Pro that debuted in China recently.

If this is true, we can expect similar features. The upcoming Poco X4 GT is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole display will also include Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, reports suggest the Poco X4 GT 5G will draw power from the Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will run Android 12 OS with MIUI custom OS on top. Plus, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support was also reported.

Additionally, the Poco X4 GT is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter. It'll also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, the Poco X4 GT 5G is tipped to include a 20MP selfie camera. Other details reported include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, JBL stereo speakers, and more.

Poco X4 GT 5G Price In India

The Poco X4 GT seems to be a close replica of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, except for the cameras. This would also make the new Poco X4 GT a powerful mid-range smartphone that's booming in the Indian market. Looking at the specs and the rising competition, the new Poco X4 GT 5G could debut in the sub-Rs. 25K segment.

Best Mobiles in India