Poco X4 GT India Launch Likely Soon; Rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco X4 GT is expected to launch soon in India. The device was spotted on the BIS listing, hinting at an imminent launch. Poco has not shared anything regarding the launch of the Poco X4 GT in the country. The upcoming Poco phone is said to be the rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 11T Pro. Separately, the key features of the Poco X4 GT were leaked online.

Poco X4 GT India Launch Soon

The Poco X4 GT with model number 22041216I was spotted (by tipster Mukul Sharma) on the BIS website. The device with the same model number previously appeared on the IMEI database listing. Apart from this, the handset was also spotted on the FCC listing, revealing the Poco X4 GT will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

Poco X4 GT Features

The Poco X4 GT features have been shared by tipster Yogesh Brar last month. The device is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Poco X4 GT will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, there will be a triple camera setup at the rear panel housing a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the Poco X4 GT is likely to have a 20MP camera sensor at the front. Furthermore, the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

It will run Android 12 with MIUI 13 and include an X-axis motor, NFC, and JBL audio. Although the rumored features of the upcoming Poco X4 GT are not fully similar to the Note 11T Pro. There is a chance the brand will bring the device will slight changes.

Poco X4 GT Expected India Launch Timeline

As of now, the launch timeline of the Poco X4 GT is yet to be announced. If the launch is around the corner, we expect to get more details soon. Recently, Poco launched the Poco M4 5G in India. The device starts at Rs. 12,999 and includes features like the Dimensity 700, 90Hz display, 18W charging tech, etc.

Best Mobiles in India